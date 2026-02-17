Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $118,481,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,285,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $45,309,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 116.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 227,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 122,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,578,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $84.48 and a one year high of $123.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

