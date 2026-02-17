Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$145.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$159.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$205.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$165.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 4.8%

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

TSE:WPM opened at C$198.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$178.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$155.22. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$95.38 and a twelve month high of C$214.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal. Wheaton currently has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 13 development stage projects. The Company’s production profile is driven by a portfolio of low-cost, long-life assets, including a gold stream on Vale’s Salobo mine, and a silver stream on Newmont’s Penasquito mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.