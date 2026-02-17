iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,914 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,573,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,022,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,902,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,634,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,157,000 after buying an additional 1,718,285 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.09. The stock has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.15 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

