Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Holdings Decreased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 3.8% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $53,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $366.47 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $380.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.96.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.