BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0357 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This is a 6.1% increase from BBVA Banco Frances’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BBVA Banco Frances has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years. BBVA Banco Frances has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BBVA Banco Frances to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. BBVA Banco Frances has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

BBVA Banco Frances ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.46%.The company had revenue of $865.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 6.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 333,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the second quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the second quarter worth about $29,399,000.

BBVA Banco Francés is one of Argentina’s leading financial institutions, operating as a subsidiary of the global banking group BBVA. The bank provides a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small and medium?sized enterprises, large corporations and institutional clients. Its product suite spans deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and auto loans, credit and debit cards, transactional banking and digital solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of customers in both urban and regional markets.

Founded in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, Banco Francés has developed a longstanding presence in Argentina’s financial sector.

