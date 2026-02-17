NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 911,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its position in AT&T by 363.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 26,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $200.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

