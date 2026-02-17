Freightways Group Ltd (ASX:FRW) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.18

Freightways Group Ltd (ASX:FRW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 144.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.
Freightways Group Stock Performance
Freightways Group Company Profile
Express package, information management and waste destruction and renewal services
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freightways Group
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Freightways Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightways Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.