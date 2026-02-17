Terra 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.63 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.0649 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $46.09 million and approximately $23.63 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000832 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

