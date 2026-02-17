Astherus USDF Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $159.24 Million (USDF)

Astherus USDF (USDF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Astherus USDF token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC on exchanges. Astherus USDF has a total market cap of $159.24 million and approximately $161.33 thousand worth of Astherus USDF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Astherus USDF has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Astherus USDF alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,860.05 or 0.99773944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Astherus USDF

Astherus USDF was first traded on April 30th, 2024. Astherus USDF’s total supply is 159,537,492 tokens. Astherus USDF’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex. Astherus USDF’s official website is www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.

Buying and Selling Astherus USDF

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster USDF (USDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster USDF has a current supply of 161,213,355.70851356. The last known price of Aster USDF is 0.99807205 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $84,291.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astherus USDF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astherus USDF should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astherus USDF using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astherus USDF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astherus USDF and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.