Bamco Inc. NY Sells 199,912 Shares of Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 199,912 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $113,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 59,761 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,554,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.0%

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.25.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 27.55%.The business had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CNS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNS

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $657,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,517.75. This represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly traded investment management firm specializing in real estate securities and alternative income strategies. Founded in 1986 by Martin Cohen and Robert Steers, the company has built a reputation for expertise in listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related equities. Headquartered in New York City, Cohen & Steers applies a research-driven approach to identify value and income opportunities across global property markets.

The firm offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Further Reading

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