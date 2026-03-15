Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,143,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,221,809 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for about 0.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $239,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,364,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,235,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $407.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.24% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

View Our Latest Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 130,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,421.73. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $805,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 65,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,482.23. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,844. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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