Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,314,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685,749 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $81,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YMM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2,789.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,333,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,179,501 shares during the period. First Beijing Investment Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 73.8% in the third quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 68,645,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,333,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 66.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,223,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,277,000 after buying an additional 21,628,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth about $188,227,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $134,623,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.23. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

Key Headlines Impacting Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $456.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Full Truck Alliance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong revenue for fiscal 2025 and described strategic initiatives to expand its digital freight platform — a sign of underlying top?line traction. This China Logistics Platform Generated $1.8 Billion in Revenue Last Year

Company reported strong revenue for fiscal 2025 and described strategic initiatives to expand its digital freight platform — a sign of underlying top?line traction. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remains healthy: Q4 EPS matched consensus at $0.14 and the company reported a strong net margin (~31.9%) and double?digit ROE, supporting the thesis that the business is cash?generative. PR / MarketBeat Results

Profitability remains healthy: Q4 EPS matched consensus at $0.14 and the company reported a strong net margin (~31.9%) and double?digit ROE, supporting the thesis that the business is cash?generative. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted a detailed earnings call and slide presentation; transcripts and decks are available for investors who want forward guidance color and unit economics detail. Earnings Call Transcript

Management hosted a detailed earnings call and slide presentation; transcripts and decks are available for investors who want forward guidance color and unit economics detail. Neutral Sentiment: The company updated Q1 2026 guidance (entry was incomplete in the release), leaving some uncertainty around near?term outlook — investors will be watching any follow?up clarification from management. Earnings Presentation

The company updated Q1 2026 guidance (entry was incomplete in the release), leaving some uncertainty around near?term outlook — investors will be watching any follow?up clarification from management. Negative Sentiment: An investor reportedly exited a ~$6 million stake after the results, which can signal limited insider/holder conviction and add selling pressure. Investor Exit Report

An investor reportedly exited a ~$6 million stake after the results, which can signal limited insider/holder conviction and add selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Daiwa downgraded YMM from Buy to Neutral and set a $9 price target (roughly flat/slight upside to current levels), reducing the positive analyst momentum that could support the stock. Daiwa Downgrade / Finviz

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YMM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group cut Full Truck Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, iA Financial set a $8.00 target price on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Read Our Latest Report on YMM

About Full Truck Alliance

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

Featured Stories

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