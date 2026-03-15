Bamco Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,733 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $168,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Jones Lang LaSalle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: JLL unveiled “Accelerate 2030” with long?term targets (8% revenue, 12% adj. EBITDA, 16% adj. EPS growth) and said it will boost buybacks to $3B, including a $200M accelerated repurchase — strong cash?return signal and strategic focus on data/AI services. PR Newswire

JLL unveiled “Accelerate 2030” with long?term targets (8% revenue, 12% adj. EBITDA, 16% adj. EPS growth) and said it will boost buybacks to $3B, including a $200M accelerated repurchase — strong cash?return signal and strategic focus on data/AI services. Positive Sentiment: MarketWatch coverage highlights JLL increasing its share?buyback to $3B — a direct shareholder?value action that reduces float and typically supports the stock. MarketWatch

MarketWatch coverage highlights JLL increasing its share?buyback to $3B — a direct shareholder?value action that reduces float and typically supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted estimates: Zacks Research raised Q1–Q4 and multi?year EPS forecasts and has a “Strong?Buy” stance — upward revisions bolster near?term earnings expectations and valuation upside. Zacks

Analysts lifted estimates: Zacks Research raised Q1–Q4 and multi?year EPS forecasts and has a “Strong?Buy” stance — upward revisions bolster near?term earnings expectations and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Broader analyst sentiment shows elevated price targets (consensus midpoint well above current levels) and multiple buy/strong?buy ratings — analyst support helps momentum and investor confidence. Zacks Analysts Roundup

Broader analyst sentiment shows elevated price targets (consensus midpoint well above current levels) and multiple buy/strong?buy ratings — analyst support helps momentum and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Technical/market factors: short interest has declined (~13.5% month?over?month), lowering short?pressure and supporting upside potential.

Technical/market factors: short interest has declined (~13.5% month?over?month), lowering short?pressure and supporting upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Routine index/disclosure activity: a share?sale disclosure tied to Russell 1000 rebalancing was reported — informational rather than operational. KalkineMedia

Routine index/disclosure activity: a share?sale disclosure tied to Russell 1000 rebalancing was reported — informational rather than operational. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: Director Deborah McAneny sold 2,500 shares (~$751k) on March 10 — a modest negative signal on insider conviction, though size is small relative to institutional holdings. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Insider sale: Director Deborah McAneny sold 2,500 shares (~$751k) on March 10 — a modest negative signal on insider conviction, though size is small relative to institutional holdings. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its price target slightly (from $360 to $355) and moved to an “equal weight” rating — a modest cautionary note versus other bullish coverage. Benzinga

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total transaction of $751,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,992.50. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.17.

View Our Latest Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $299.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $363.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.25 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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