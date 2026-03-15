Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Equinix were worth $139,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 21.1% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 544,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,444,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,094,000 after buying an additional 588,967 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 26,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Equinix News

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Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

In other Equinix news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,418,079.48. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total transaction of $1,049,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $18,912,398.80. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $14,494,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $969.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $871.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $813.88. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $992.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

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