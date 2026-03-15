Bamco Inc. NY Sells 39,922 Shares of PAR Technology Corporation $PAR

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,711,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,922 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $67,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,291,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,237,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,121,000 after buying an additional 476,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 364,892 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,482,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,834,000 after buying an additional 158,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PAR Technology by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 979,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,789,000 after buying an additional 250,850 shares in the last quarter.

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Key Stories Impacting PAR Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting PAR Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $77.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAR Technology

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 182,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $4,185,711.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,276,750. This trade represents a 4.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Savneet Singh sold 57,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $1,007,511.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 252,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,872.13. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 722,237 shares of company stock worth $21,772,998 and have sold 90,689 shares worth $1,600,226. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR opened at $14.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PAR Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $606.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.36.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 18.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

Further Reading

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