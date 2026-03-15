argenex SE $ARGX Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,039 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in argenex were worth $123,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of argenex by 5,962.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in argenex by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in argenex by 550.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in argenex during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

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argenex Trading Down 1.2%

argenex stock opened at $700.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $804.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $816.72. argenex SE has a twelve month low of $510.05 and a twelve month high of $934.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.97. argenex had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 30.42%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on argenex from $1,124.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of argenex from $1,028.00 to $1,248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of argenex from $858.00 to $867.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of argenex from $925.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of argenex from $950.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $999.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on argenex

About argenex

(Free Report)

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

See Also

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