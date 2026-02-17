Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.92 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and $176.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $9.07 or 0.00013535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 463,441,061 coins and its circulating supply is 431,771,961 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.