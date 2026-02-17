Nosana (NOS) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Nosana (NOS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Nosana has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Nosana has a total market cap of $17.56 million and $235.69 thousand worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nosana token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nosana alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,860.05 or 0.99773944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Nosana

Nosana’s launch date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 0.17601916 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $198,981.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nosana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nosana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nosana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nosana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nosana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.