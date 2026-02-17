State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.95 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 219.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 106.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.85. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $83.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -627.59%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $7,959,467.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,922,319 shares in the company, valued at $799,242,795.45. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,615 shares of company stock worth $9,641,654. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

