Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,210 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $207.60 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.55.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,250. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,459.25. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,054 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

