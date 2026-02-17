JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.23% of Sherwin-Williams worth $1,056,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $368.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.90. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Featured Articles

