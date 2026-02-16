Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $36,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,604,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,260,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.7% during the third quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HII opened at $418.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.41 and a twelve month high of $436.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Melius Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.38.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $268,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,106.64. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 787 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.17, for a total value of $247,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,948.97. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

