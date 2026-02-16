Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Orix Corp Ads $IX

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,847,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,837 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $48,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Orix Corp Ads by 4,325.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orix Corp Ads stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Orix Corp Ads has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.18. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Orix Corp Ads from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

ORIX Corporation ADS (NYSE: IX) is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX’s ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

