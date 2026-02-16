HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 116,483 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $83,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 497,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. WJ Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,655,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $330,000.

SCHA stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

