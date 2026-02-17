Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AeroVironment stock on January 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

AeroVironment Stock Up 8.8%

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $21.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.29. 909,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $417.86.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $991,089,000 after buying an additional 433,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,655,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 24,798.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 315,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,416,000 after buying an additional 314,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 75.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after purchasing an additional 262,239 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $50,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,014.48. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total value of $235,220.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,527.20. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,685. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $486.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.83.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

