Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuitive Surgical stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $7.43 on Tuesday, reaching $493.27. 711,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,660. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $609.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $540.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total transaction of $2,463,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,455.52. This trade represents a 83.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total transaction of $12,987,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,189.40. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 56,189 shares of company stock valued at $30,785,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,856,987,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18,504.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,127,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,204,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,814 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $760,124,000 after buying an additional 1,224,734 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,436,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

