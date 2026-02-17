National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in National Health Investors stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.4%

NHI stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.57. 36,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. National Bank Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

