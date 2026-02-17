Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cathay General Bancorp stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

Cathay General Bancorp Increases Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $222.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.76 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 7,590 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $362,877.90. Following the sale, the chairman owned 138,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,991.60. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $50,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,460. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,590 shares of company stock worth $1,584,718 in the last 90 days. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,579,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,398,000 after buying an additional 48,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,068,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1,274,076.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 484,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol CATY. Its principal subsidiary, Cathay Bank, provides a full suite of financial services to commercial, institutional and retail clients. As a community-focused institution, the company emphasizes relationship banking and tailored solutions for businesses and individuals.

Founded in 1962 by a group of Chinese American entrepreneurs, Cathay has expanded from a single branch operation in downtown Los Angeles into one of the largest Asian-American banks in the United States.

