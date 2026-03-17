HighVista Strategies LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. $INBX

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. HighVista Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Inhibrx Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 177,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Inhibrx Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Inhibrx Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Inhibrx Biosciences by 534.1% during the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 170,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Inhibrx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inhibrx Biosciences alerts:

Inhibrx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average is $64.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INBX. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INBX

About Inhibrx Biosciences

(Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, headquartered in La Jolla, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation protein therapeutics. The company’s proprietary protein engineering platform enables the design and production of multispecific and multivalent biologics with tailored binding characteristics and favorable pharmacokinetic properties. By leveraging high-throughput screening and structure-based design, Inhibrx aims to create molecules that address challenging targets in oncology, regenerative medicine and other areas of unmet medical need.

The company’s lead candidate, INBRX-109, is a tetravalent agonist of the receptor tyrosine kinase ROR2 designed to stimulate tissue repair and regeneration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.