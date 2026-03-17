Jain Global LLC Acquires New Stake in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,000. Jain Global LLC owned about 0.05% of Global Payments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,760,000 after buying an additional 98,815 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised Global Payments to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $100.56.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.92%.Global Payments’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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