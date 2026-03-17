Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 454.5% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Wabtec by 12,800.0% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Wabtec by 6,600.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Wabtec by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. lifted its position in Wabtec by 18,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.62, for a total transaction of $302,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,904.54. This represents a 8.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nalin Jain sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.09, for a total value of $2,095,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,668.76. This trade represents a 55.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,310 shares of company stock valued at $8,541,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wabtec from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WAB

Wabtec Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:WAB opened at $239.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.81 and its 200-day moving average is $216.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $266.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

About Wabtec

(Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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