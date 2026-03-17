Caribou Biosciences Teases vispa-cel Phase 3 LBCL Plan, Eyes Financing at Leerink Conference

Executives from Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) outlined upcoming clinical, regulatory, and financing milestones for its allogeneic cell therapy pipeline during a discussion at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in Miami. Management focused on plans to advance its lead program, vispa-cel, into a pivotal study in second-line large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) and provided updates on CB-011 in multiple myeloma, along with broader partnering and commercialization considerations.

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Pipeline updates and expected data timing

Company representatives said Caribou previously released clinical data in November for both vispa-cel and CB-011. Looking ahead, they described 2026 as a key year for additional follow-up and new readouts.

vispa-cel pivotal trial discussions with FDA

For vispa-cel, Caribou said it expects additional follow-up from the existing dataset in 2026, similar to how it previously shared updates at a medical meeting. For CB-011, management noted it initiated dose expansion late last year and expects to provide both longer follow-up from the dose escalation data disclosed in November and additional results from the newly launched dose expansion, with updates also discussed in the context of 2026.

Caribou said it is in discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to finalize the design of a Phase III randomized controlled trial evaluating vispa-cel versus a control arm in second-line LBCL patients who are not eligible for transplant and/or autologous CAR T therapy.

Management described a potential trial of approximately 250 patients with progression-free survival (PFS) as the primary endpoint. The company said it is in final discussions with the FDA around statistical design and details of the patient population and control arm, and characterized the timing as the first half of the year for concluding these design discussions. Caribou added that its stated goal is to initiate the pivotal trial later this year, contingent on concluding FDA discussions.

On the control arm, management said that because the targeted population is autologous CAR T-ineligible and transplant-ineligible, the control would not require autologous CAR T. They said immunochemotherapy is expected to be the general category for the control arm, and cited Pola-BR among options that the FDA is willing to accept, while noting that final decisions are still under discussion.

The company also commented on its FDA interactions, stating that vispa-cel has Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and that it has had frequent access to the agency over the past couple of years. Management said its FDA review team has been stable, although it suggested the formal process can take longer than it used to due to the need for multiple cycles of interaction.

Financing approach tied to pivotal execution

Caribou emphasized that starting the pivotal trial depends on two prerequisites: finalizing the pivotal design with the FDA and securing sufficient capital to fund the study through data readout. Management said it does not need all capital on the balance sheet at initiation, but does need “line of sight” to being fully funded through readout.

Regarding funding sources, the company said it is evaluating multiple options, including:

Equity capital markets

Business development (BD) partnerships

Structured financings and other non-dilutive sources of capital

Management said it plans to be thoughtful about funding and noted that BD timelines are not fully within the company’s control. As a result, it described business development as an option but not the “base case” to fund the pivotal trial, largely due to timing uncertainty.

Commercial and operational considerations: access, sites, and manufacturing

Caribou highlighted the potential access advantages of an “off-the-shelf” allogeneic CAR T approach, positioning vispa-cel as a therapy that could be administered without the multi-week to multi-month wait associated with manufacturing autologous CAR T products.

Management said it is enrolling patients in its ANTLER trial at academic centers and described the target population as patients who cannot wait for autologous CAR T or do not have sufficient T cells to manufacture an autologous product. The company stated that it believes roughly 75% to 80% of patients fall into the category of those who cannot wait or cannot access autologous CAR T.

For the pivotal study, Caribou expects to enroll in U.S. academic centers and also expand into “sophisticated” community centers that are already administering bispecific therapies and are equipped to manage toxicities such as cytokine release syndrome. Management said it will evaluate community sites to ensure they have the appropriate infusion capabilities, toxicity management, and operational algorithms, viewing the pivotal trial as a way to help establish readiness for broader use.

On global enrollment, Caribou said it plans to target countries that already have access to autologous CAR T and therefore have relevant cell therapy experience, but where access challenges still exist and an off-the-shelf option could address unmet need.

Operationally, management discussed donor strategy and manufacturing scale for vispa-cel. The company said that for the pivotal trial it expects to need about 10 lots (10 donors) to supply approximately 250 patients at “two or more” HLA match, with an average match of seven. It said it expects 200 to 300 doses per lot, resulting in “thousands of doses” for the pivotal program. Management also estimated there are about 9,000 patients in second-line LBCL and suggested that limited additional lots would be needed to support a U.S. launch in that indication.

Caribou also described its manufacturing footprint, stating that one manufacturing suite in the United States could generate 9,000 doses per year and that the suite is approximately 500 square feet at a U.S. contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). Management said the current process is “commercially ready” and that batches would be ready when the pivotal trial begins.

For ex-U.S. commercialization, management said it believes it can commercialize vispa-cel in the United States, while international markets would likely be addressed through partners. It also suggested ex-U.S. supply could be supported through regional depots, with manufacturing scaled in the U.S. and product shipped abroad, while continuing to evaluate HLA diversity needs across regions.

CB-011 and other potential partnering opportunities

Caribou discussed CB-011 as an example of a dataset that could support future partnering discussions. The company said it disclosed data in November from 48 treated patients across dose levels, including 12 patients at its recommended dose for expansion. Management characterized the initial data as strong and said it has initiated an expansion cohort and expects additional data later this year.

In parallel, the company said it plans to begin discussions with the FDA on a regulatory path for CB-011. Management suggested that longer follow-up, additional expansion data (including both BCMA-exposed and BCMA-naïve patients), and regulatory progress could support partnering discussions.

On rights related to CB-011, management said Caribou controls the asset. It added that Pfizer has information rights and a right of first negotiation that expires later this year, while reiterating that CB-011 is wholly owned by Caribou.

The company also briefly addressed autoimmune opportunities for vispa-cel, stating it does not currently have an active autoimmune program but does maintain an active IND and remains interested in potentially pursuing autoimmune indications either internally or with an external partner, depending on resources and lifecycle management priorities.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that leverages its proprietary CRISPR-Cas gene-editing platform to develop transformative cell therapies and in vivo treatments for a range of cancers and genetic diseases. The company’s core technology enables precise modification of cellular genomes, allowing the design of engineered T-cell and NK-cell therapies aimed at improving safety, efficacy and persistence in patients with hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Alongside its oncology portfolio, Caribou is advancing in vivo editing programs targeting monogenic disorders, with initiatives in areas such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and familial amyloidosis.

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Berkeley, California, Caribou Biosciences was co-founded by Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, one of the pioneers of CRISPR gene-editing technology.

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