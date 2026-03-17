Jain Global LLC Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Jain Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 427.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,390 shares during the quarter. Jain Global LLC owned about 0.13% of Saia worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saia by 6,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Saia by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Saia by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000.

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Saia Stock Up 2.1%

SAIA opened at $327.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $430.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $789.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore set a $435.00 price target on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $425.00 price target on Saia in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

Insider Activity at Saia

In other news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 800 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.00, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,073. The trade was a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,706 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,518.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,455.54. This trade represents a 22.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,055. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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