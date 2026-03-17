Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $3.62 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 128,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 605,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,448,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $109.83.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

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