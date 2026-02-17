Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quanta Services stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $529.80. The stock had a trading volume of 474,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.22. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $543.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $526.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus set a $540.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Mkm set a $500.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,583,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

