DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DoorDash stock on January 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

DoorDash Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ DASH traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $162.67. 4,279,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,902. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.40 and a 52-week high of $285.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,426,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,229,000 after acquiring an additional 713,571 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in DoorDash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 31,686,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,387,000 after acquiring an additional 506,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,536,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,741,000 after purchasing an additional 391,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,761,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,568,000 after acquiring an additional 464,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DoorDash by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $253.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DASH

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total transaction of $56,539,896.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 232,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,489,121.60. The trade was a 55.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $7,037,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,044,674.10. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 604,135 shares of company stock worth $124,509,080. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.