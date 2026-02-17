Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Azenta stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Azenta Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AZTA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 316,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,606. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.89 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. Azenta’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AZTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Azenta from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Azenta from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Azenta by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 35,874 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the third quarter worth $1,640,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth $128,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 807,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) is a life sciences technology company specializing in sample management, cryogenic storage and genomic services for research and clinical applications. Formerly the Life Sciences division of Brooks Automation, Azenta provides integrated solutions that enable customers to store, track and analyze biological samples with high levels of automation, data integrity and efficiency. Its offerings span automated storage systems, biorepository management software and end?to?end sample tracking workflows.

In addition to hardware and informatics platforms for sample storage, Azenta’s Genomics business delivers next?generation sequencing (NGS), DNA synthesis, and molecular biology services.

