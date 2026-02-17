Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DoorDash stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

DoorDash stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,902. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $155.40 and a one year high of $285.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.95 and a 200-day moving average of $233.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $9,491,144.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $3,833,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. This represents a 91.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders sold 604,135 shares of company stock valued at $124,509,080. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on DoorDash from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on DoorDash from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

