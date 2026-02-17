Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sandisk stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Sandisk Trading Down 3.5%

Sandisk stock traded down $21.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $604.61. 13,252,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,516,430. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion and a PE ratio of -79.66. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $725.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

Sandisk ( NASDAQ:SNDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.Sandisk’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sandisk from $320.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sandisk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sandisk from $550.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sandisk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.85.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

