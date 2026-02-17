Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Regency Centers stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.66. 435,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 63.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Regency Centers to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

