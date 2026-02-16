CACI International, Inc. $CACI Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lowered its stake in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CACI. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 110.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CACI International by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Up 2.3%

CACI International stock opened at $574.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. CACI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $683.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $589.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.40. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-28.920 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.06, for a total transaction of $1,230,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,949,120.86. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CACI International from $567.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CACI International from $683.00 to $721.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial set a $800.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $670.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.09.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

Featured Stories

