Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Magna International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore lifted their price objective on Magna International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Get Magna International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGA

Magna International Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.33. 4,124,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. Magna International has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.37. Magna International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Magna International

Here are the key news stories impacting Magna International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance: Magna topped Q4 estimates ($2.18 EPS, ~ $10.8B sales), raised the dividend and gave an upbeat FY2026 revenue and EPS outlook — a clear fundamental positive supporting higher valuation expectations. Article Title

Q4 results and guidance: Magna topped Q4 estimates ($2.18 EPS, ~ $10.8B sales), raised the dividend and gave an upbeat FY2026 revenue and EPS outlook — a clear fundamental positive supporting higher valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Bullish research: TD Securities raised its price target to $75 and moved to a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside versus current levels and supporting positive investor sentiment. Article Title

Bullish research: TD Securities raised its price target to $75 and moved to a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside versus current levels and supporting positive investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Momentum coverage: recent pieces (MSN, Zacks) pitch MGA as a long-term momentum name, which can attract momentum and quant flows into the shares. Article Title

Momentum coverage: recent pieces (MSN, Zacks) pitch MGA as a long-term momentum name, which can attract momentum and quant flows into the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed neutral rating: Barclays raised its target to $67 and kept an “equal weight” rating — essentially signaling the stock is fairly valued at current levels and limiting bullish conviction. Article Title

Mixed neutral rating: Barclays raised its target to $67 and kept an “equal weight” rating — essentially signaling the stock is fairly valued at current levels and limiting bullish conviction. Neutral Sentiment: RBC adjustment: Royal Bank of Canada bumped its target to $59 but keeps a “sector perform” view, which is neither explicitly bullish nor bearish and contributes to the mixed analyst tone. Article Title TickerReport

RBC adjustment: Royal Bank of Canada bumped its target to $59 but keeps a “sector perform” view, which is neither explicitly bullish nor bearish and contributes to the mixed analyst tone. Negative Sentiment: Conservative sell-side view: Goldman Sachs raised its target to $60 but maintained a “sell” rating, signaling the firm still sees downside and adding downward pressure amid the mixed messages. Article Title

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna’s broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.