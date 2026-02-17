TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$84.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$84.00.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down C$1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$84.87. 2,107,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$62.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.97.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 32.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system. The company also owns or has interests in 11 power-generation facilities with a capacity of 6,600 megawatts.

