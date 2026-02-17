BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $8.40. BB Seguridade Participacoes shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 10,363 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BB Seguridade Participacoes to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BBSEY
BB Seguridade Participacoes Stock Performance
BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.09 million. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 87.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BB Seguridade Participacoes
BB Seguridade Participações SA is a leading Brazilian insurance and pension holding company, primarily focused on the design, underwriting and distribution of risk protection and retirement solutions. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, BB Seguridade operates through a network of specialized businesses that serve both individual and institutional clients across Brazil.
The company’s main offerings are delivered via its core subsidiaries: Brasilprev (private pension and savings plans), BB Mapfre (property & casualty insurance), Brasilveículos (auto warranty and mechanical protection), Brasilcap (surety bonds) and BB Seguros (life, rural and personal accident insurance).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BB Seguridade Participacoes
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.