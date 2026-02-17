BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $8.40. BB Seguridade Participacoes shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 10,363 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BB Seguridade Participacoes to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get BB Seguridade Participacoes alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBSEY

BB Seguridade Participacoes Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34.

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.09 million. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 87.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BB Seguridade Participacoes

(Get Free Report)

BB Seguridade Participações SA is a leading Brazilian insurance and pension holding company, primarily focused on the design, underwriting and distribution of risk protection and retirement solutions. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, BB Seguridade operates through a network of specialized businesses that serve both individual and institutional clients across Brazil.

The company’s main offerings are delivered via its core subsidiaries: Brasilprev (private pension and savings plans), BB Mapfre (property & casualty insurance), Brasilveículos (auto warranty and mechanical protection), Brasilcap (surety bonds) and BB Seguros (life, rural and personal accident insurance).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.