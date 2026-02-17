Short Interest in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) Decreases By 16.7%

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,642 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 5,575 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,228 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,228 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Stock Performance

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund stock remained flat at $20.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,041. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of agency-backed mortgage-backed securities that aims for 3.25-4.25 years of effective duration. The index uses a proprietary weighting scheme. MBSD was launched on Sep 4, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.