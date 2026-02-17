FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Short Interest Down 21.1% in January

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 47,045 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 59,635 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,165.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 572.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $316,000.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.57. 35,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,894. FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.75.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

