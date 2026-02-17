YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO) Short Interest Down 19.3% in January

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,274 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 21,397 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,858 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.4%

JPMO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. 42,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,062. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $19.52.

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This represents a yield of 2,213.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th.

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (JPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the JPMorgan Chase & Co stock (JPM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys JPMO was launched on Sep 11, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

