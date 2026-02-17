Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $7.89. Aspen Pharmacare shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 552 shares.

Aspen Pharmacare Trading Up 9.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Durban, South Africa. Founded in 1997 by Stephen Saad and Gus Attridge, Aspen has grown from a regional generic drug producer into a global specialist in branded and generic medicines. The company is publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and its American depositary receipts trade over?the?counter under the symbol APNHY.

Aspen’s core business encompasses the development, manufacture and distribution of a broad portfolio of injectable and oral pharmaceutical products.

