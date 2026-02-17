BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) EVP Sells $1,041,280.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) EVP Tonit Calaway sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,041,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 240,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,635,535.08. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.7%

BWA traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.38. 2,604,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.70. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $70.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 81.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,647.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $32,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. New Street Research set a $66.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

