ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 50,560 Shares of Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.50 per share, with a total value of $3,615,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,903,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,114,621.50. This represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,533 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,821,414.77.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,222 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.09 per share, with a total value of $2,899,603.98.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 62,201 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,422,491.10.

On Monday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,939 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.99 per share, with a total value of $1,815,470.61.

On Friday, February 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,796 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,114.36.

On Thursday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,423 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.31 per share, with a total value of $991,853.13.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,788 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $451,062.60.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,333 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.14 per share, with a total value of $1,873,944.62.

On Monday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,466 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.27 per share, for a total transaction of $544,109.82.

On Friday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,708 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.56 per share, with a total value of $1,423,176.48.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of ASA stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.54. 111,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,507. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $78.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3,057.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30,570 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $370,000.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

